Week 10 Early Game Discussion Thread

With the Pittsburgh Steelers playing later on today, we’ll have a chance to sit back and watch the few early games in this Week 10 of the NFL season. Several of us will be doing a little bit of scoreboard watching today and we invite you to watch along with us and chime in below in the comments.

I will try to add a few highlights from several of the other games in this post before posting a little more about the Steelers late afternoon game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Make sure to check back for our weekly live Steelers game blog that Ross McCorkle will be getting started about 45 minutes before kickoff. The inactives will be reported 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Week 10 early game that matters to the Steelers:

Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns – FOX

.@idjmoore takes the screen pass and goes into the end zone! @teddyb_h2o is 10/10 to start the game. #KeepPounding 📺: #TBvsCAR on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/6yCTrUNGY8 pic.twitter.com/YfZ5YhXEqq — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2020