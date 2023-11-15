The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Early Week 11 News, Deshaun Watson Done For Season, Tomlin Tuesday Recap, & Much More

Season 14, Episode 49 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning show, Alex and I get right to talking about the breaking news concerning Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson being shut down for the remainder of the 2023 season due to a shoulder injury.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Browns on Sunday in Cleveland so the Watson news will result in the Browns playing either Dorian Thompson-Robinson or P.J. Walker at quarterback. It sounds like the Browns’ starter will be Thompson-Robinson, according to some breaking news during this show.

The Steelers have made quite a few transactions since our last show, so Alex and I roll through recapping those moves. We talk about TE Pat Freiermuth potentially returning to action on Sunday and wonder if S Minkah Fitzpatrick might be able to return from his hamstring injury as well. We also go over the few practice squad transactions made by the Steelers.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin held his weekly press conference on Tuesday and as usual, Alex and I go over the bigger talking points to come out of that media session. We discuss the Steelers’ situation at inside linebacker due to recent injuries based on what Tomlin said Tuesday. That means we talk a bit about ILB Elandon Roberts and ILB Mark Robinson quite a bit.

We also talk extensively about what Tomlin said on Tuesday about QB Kenny Pickett and how he needs to see more out of him moving into the second half of the 2023 regular season.

With the All-22 tape from the Steelers’ Week 10 win against the Green Bay Packers now fully digested, Alex and I discuss additional things we observed from that contest. We start on the offense and then move on to the defense and some special teams.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 85-minute episode, and we get to a several listener emails to close out the show.

