Watch: Ola Adeniyi Is A Selfless Special Teamer

Bringing you guys another video as we close out this week. Ola Adeniyi has been passed up by rookie Alex Highsmith as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ #3 OLB. But he’s making his impact still felt on special teams, including forcing a fumble in Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

In today’s video, we check out his special teams value and the quality teammate he seems to be. We also end things by looking at his technique and attention to detail in the handful of snaps he’s received on defense.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.