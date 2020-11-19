Watch: Chase Claypool’s Most Underrated Trait Is His Route Running

Back at it for another Pittsburgh Steelers’ tape breakdown and analysis. Today we’re talking rookie sensation Chase Claypool. As much as we’ve lauded his rare combination of height, weight, speed, and just general “dude who won the genetic lottery,” his route running is one of the most underrated traits of his game is his route running. In today’s video, we check out his ability to beat press, stem his routes, and win on double-moves.

