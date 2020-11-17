Vikings Vs. Bears Week 10 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 10 of the 2020 NFL regular season will come to a close Monday night with the Chicago Bears hosting the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field.

This game pits quarterbacks Nick Foles and Kirk Cousins against each other. The Bears enter Monday night with a 5-4 record while the Vikings 3-5 on the season.

Vikings Inactives: CB Cameron Dantzler, TE Irv Smith, WR Tajae Sharpe, DT James Lynch, DE Jordan Brailford, LB Ryan Connelly

Bears Inactives: QB Mitchell Trubisky, DB Sherrick McManis, RB David Montgomery, OL Sam Mustipher, DT Anthony Rush, NT John Jenkins, OLB Trevis Gipson