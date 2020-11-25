The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Ravens Preview, Injury Updates, Coordinator Talk, Jaguars All-22, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 48 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and that includes us breaking into a finished show to break the news about the Thursday ight game against the Baltimore Ravens being postponed.

After that eventful, interrupted and manipulated opening, the rest of the show is recorded under the assumption that the Thursday night game between the Steelers and Ravens was going o be played as scheduled. We talk about the injury reports from both teams, the Ravens COVID issues and more.

Steelers coordinators Randy Fichtner and Keith Butler both talked on Tuesday so Alex and I recap some main taking points from their pressers in addition to going over a few thangs that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had to say during his Tuesday media session.

Ahead of the Steelers-Ravens matchup we get some help previewing it from John Eisenberg, who covers the opposition for the team’s official website. We get over 30 minutes of great info from John, as usual, as we talk Ravens season to date, recent quarterback play of Lamar Jackson, the team’s current situation with COVID-19 and much, much more. We talk about several players on both sides of the football for the Ravens during this interview and more. John gives us his score prediction for the game at the end of this interview.

If not already doing so, please follow John on Twitter at @BmoreEisenberg and read his work online here: https://www.baltimoreravens.com/news/john-eisenberg

After having John on, Alex and I then recap more of the Steelers Week 11 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars following a deeper dive into the All-22 tape from that contest. We then give outr extended thoughts on the Steelers game against the Ravens from all sides of the football.

We close out this Wednesday podcast episode by answering several more emails we’ve received from listeners in addition to picking the Thanksgiving games.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Ravens Preview, Injury Updates, Coordinator Talk, Jaguars All-22, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2020-nov-25-episode-1353

