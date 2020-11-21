Steelers Vs. Jaguars 2020 Week 11: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2020 Week 11
Pittsburgh Steelers (9-0) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-8)
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET
Site: TIAA Bank Field (67,164) • Jacksonville, FL
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS
Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analysis), Evan Washburn (field reporter)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analysis), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (analysis)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Jaguars +10
Trends:
Pittsburgh are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games.
Pittsburgh are 9-0 SU in their last 9 games.
Pittsburgh are 5-13-1 ATS in their last 19 games against Jacksonville.
Pittsburgh are 4-2 SU in their last 6 games against Jacksonville.
Pittsburgh are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games on the road.
Pittsburgh are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games when playing on the road against Jacksonville.
Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games this season.
Pittsburgh are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games played in November.
Jacksonville are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games.
Jacksonville are 0-8 SU in their last 8 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Jacksonville’s last 5 games against Pittsburgh.
Jacksonville are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games at home.
Jacksonville are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.
Jacksonville are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Jacksonville are 9-1-1 ATS in their last 11 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
The total has gone OVER in 6 of Jacksonville’s last 9 games played in November.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Jacksonville’s last 5 games played in week 11.
Steelers Injuries:
RB Trey Edmunds (hamstring) – Out
OLB Jayrone Elliott (illness) – Out
RB Jaylen Samuels (quadricep) – Out
Jaguars Injuries
TE James O’Shaughnessy (knee) – Out
WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) – Out
CB C.J. Henderson (groin) – Out (IR)
WR Collin Johnson (hamstring) – Questionable
CB Sidney Jones (achilles) – Questionable
QB Gardner Minshew (right thumb) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Release (Nov. 22) WEB
Game Capsule:Week 11 NFL Capsules-6