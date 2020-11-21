Steelers Vs. Jaguars 2020 Week 11: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2020 Week 11

Pittsburgh Steelers (9-0) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-8)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Site: TIAA Bank Field (67,164) • Jacksonville, FL

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: CBS

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analysis), Evan Washburn (field reporter)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analysis), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (analysis)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Jaguars +10

Trends:

Pittsburgh are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games.

Pittsburgh are 9-0 SU in their last 9 games.

Pittsburgh are 5-13-1 ATS in their last 19 games against Jacksonville.

Pittsburgh are 4-2 SU in their last 6 games against Jacksonville.

Pittsburgh are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games on the road.

Pittsburgh are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games when playing on the road against Jacksonville.

Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games this season.

Pittsburgh are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games played in November.

Jacksonville are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games.

Jacksonville are 0-8 SU in their last 8 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Jacksonville’s last 5 games against Pittsburgh.

Jacksonville are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games at home.

Jacksonville are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

Jacksonville are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Jacksonville are 9-1-1 ATS in their last 11 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Jacksonville’s last 9 games played in November.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Jacksonville’s last 5 games played in week 11.

Steelers Injuries:

RB Trey Edmunds (hamstring) – Out

OLB Jayrone Elliott (illness) – Out

RB Jaylen Samuels (quadricep) – Out

Jaguars Injuries

TE James O’Shaughnessy (knee) – Out

WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) – Out

CB C.J. Henderson (groin) – Out (IR)

WR Collin Johnson (hamstring) – Questionable

CB Sidney Jones (achilles) – Questionable

QB Gardner Minshew (right thumb) – Questionable

Weather:

JACKSONVILLE WEATHER



Game Release:

Game Capsule: