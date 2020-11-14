Steelers Vs. Bengals 2020 Week 10: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2020 Week 10
Cincinnati Bengals (2-5-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-0)
Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET
Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: FOX
Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analysis), Shannon Spake (field reporter)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analysis), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (analysis)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -7.5
Week 10 NFL TV FOX coverage map via @506sports #Steelers #Bengals https://t.co/nJsMJWL3bo pic.twitter.com/wMAFRDHbYM
— Steelers Depot 🦃 (@Steelersdepot) November 11, 2020
Trends:
Cincinnati are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Cincinnati’s last 5 games.
Cincinnati are 4-15-1 SU in their last 20 games.
Cincinnati are 5-13-2 ATS in their last 20 games against Pittsburgh.
Cincinnati are 0-10 SU in their last 10 games against Pittsburgh.
Cincinnati are 0-15-1 SU in their last 16 games on the road.
Cincinnati are 1-6 SU in their last 7 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.
Cincinnati are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games this season.
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Cincinnati’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Pittsburgh are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games.
Pittsburgh are 8-0 SU in their last 8 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against Cincinnati.
Pittsburgh are 8-1 SU in their last 9 games at home.
Pittsburgh are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games when playing at home against Cincinnati.
Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games this season.
Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 10 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games played in November.
Bengals Injuries
DT Geno Atkins (not injury related) – Out
T Bobby Hart (knee) – Out
CB Darius Phillips (groin) – Out – placed IR
WR John Ross (foot) – Out – played on IR
CB LeShaun Sims (concussion) – Out
RB Joe Mixon (foot) – Doubtful
T Jonah Williams (stinger) – Questionable
Steelers Injuries:
DE Isaiah Buggs (ankle) – Questionable
G Kevin Dotson (illness) – Questionable
CB Mike Hilton (shoulder) – Questionable
RB Anthony McFarland (illness) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals Game Release (Nov. 15)
Game Capsule:Week 10 NFL Capsules-12