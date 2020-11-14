Steelers Vs. Bengals 2020 Week 10: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2020 Week 10

Cincinnati Bengals (2-5-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-0)

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: FOX

Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analysis), Shannon Spake (field reporter)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analysis), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (analysis)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -7.5

Trends:

Cincinnati are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Cincinnati’s last 5 games.

Cincinnati are 4-15-1 SU in their last 20 games.

Cincinnati are 5-13-2 ATS in their last 20 games against Pittsburgh.

Cincinnati are 0-10 SU in their last 10 games against Pittsburgh.

Cincinnati are 0-15-1 SU in their last 16 games on the road.

Cincinnati are 1-6 SU in their last 7 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.

Cincinnati are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games this season.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Cincinnati’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Pittsburgh are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games.

Pittsburgh are 8-0 SU in their last 8 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh are 8-1 SU in their last 9 games at home.

Pittsburgh are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games when playing at home against Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games this season.

Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 10 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games played in November.

Bengals Injuries

DT Geno Atkins (not injury related) – Out

T Bobby Hart (knee) – Out

CB Darius Phillips (groin) – Out – placed IR

WR John Ross (foot) – Out – played on IR

CB LeShaun Sims (concussion) – Out

RB Joe Mixon (foot) – Doubtful

T Jonah Williams (stinger) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries:

DE Isaiah Buggs (ankle) – Questionable

G Kevin Dotson (illness) – Questionable

CB Mike Hilton (shoulder) – Questionable

RB Anthony McFarland (illness) – Questionable

Weather:

PITTSBURGH WEATHER



Game Release:

Game Capsule: