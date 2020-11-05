Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 9: Alualu, Wisniewski, Buggs All Non Participants In Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second official injury report of Week 9 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Dallas Cowboys and the Thursday offering shows that a few players are moving in the right direction with one other going the wrong way.

After sitting out the team’s Wednesday practice, center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related) and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related) both practiced fully on Thursday. Both obviously should be good to go on Sunday against the Cowboys.

Also practicing fully again on Thursday were safety Jordan Dangerfield (quadricep) and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (quadricep) and they both should also be good to go on Sunday against the Cowboys as well. Dangerfield previously missed the team’s Week 8 game with his quadricep injury.

Sitting out on Thursday for the Steelers were defensive end Tyson Alualu (knee), guard Stefen Wisniewski (pectoral) and defensive end Isaiah Buggs (ankle). Alualu looks like he won’t play on Sunday against the Cowboys after suffering a knee injury this past Sunday. As for Wisniewski, who was activated off the team’s Reserve/Injured list on Tuesday, it looks like he won’t be ready to play against the Cowboys on Sunday, either.

As for Buggs not practicing on Thursday, that’s a bit concerning and now it will be interesting to see if he can practice some on Friday. Buggs was listed as being a limited practice participant on the team’s Wednesday injury report.

Rounding out the Thursday injury report is cornerback Mike Hilton (shoulder), who is listed as being a limited practice participant again. Hilton has missed the last two games with his shoulder injury, and it will be interesting to see how he ends the week on Friday and if he’ll ultimately be able to play on Sunday against the Cowboys.