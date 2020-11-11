Steelers Sign LB Tegray Scales To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed LB Tegray Scales to the practice squad, the team announced Wednesday morning.

We have signed LB Tegray Scales to the practice squad. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 11, 2020

Scales was brought in for a visit by the team on Tuesday. He was with the Steelers throughout the 2019 offseason and preseason before being released at final cutdowns. Since then, he’s played in the XFL and most recently spent a few weeks on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad.

He’ll serve as inside linebacker depth while Vince Williams remains out on the Reserve/COVID list. Williams was deemed high-risk and a close contact with Vance McDonald, who tested positive over the weekend. Should Williams test negative throughout the rest of the week, he’s likely to be activated on Saturday and play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Scales was a four-year starter at Indiana, signing with the Los Angeles Rams as a UDFA in 2018.