Steelers Place RB James Conner On Reserve/COVID List; Two Coaches Will Not Participate In Ravens’ Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed RB James Conner on the Reserve/COVID list, the team announced moments ago.

As had been previously reported, Conner tested positive for COVID. He will miss Tuesday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens – assuming it’s still played – and his status is in doubt for the following game against Washington on December 6th.

Two Steelers’ coaches also will not coach in Tuesday’s game. They are STs coordinator Danny Smith and QBs coach Matt Canada. Assistant Blaine Stewart will assume Smith’s role working with special teams.

Smith reportedly tested positive for the virus. It’s unknown if Canada did as well or if he’s a close contact.

There are four other Steelers on Reserve/COVID: OG Kevin Dotson, DE Stephon Tuitt, DL Isaiah Buggs, and OT Jerald Hawkins. With Conner, their list is up to five players. The Baltimore Ravens currently have 18.