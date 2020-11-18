Steelers Open Week 11 As 10-Point Consensus Road Favorites Over Jaguars

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 9-0 entering Week 11 of the 2020 season and on Sunday they’ll look to remain perfect when they play the 1-8 Jacksonville Jaguars on the road. Not surprisingly, the Steelers opened Week 11 on Tuesday as 10-point consensus road favorites against the Jaguars, according to vegasinsider.com.

The Jaguars will once again start rookie quarterback Jake Luton on Sunday against the Steelers. It will be Luton’s third start since taking over for injured starting quarterback Gardner Minshew. So far this season, Luton, the Jaguars sixth-round selection this year out of Oregon State, has completed 44 of his 73 total pass attempts for 473 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s been sacked five times in his two previous starts and rushed once for 13 yards.

Leading the Jaguars in receiving entering Week 11 is wide receiver D.J. Chark, who has 37 receptions for 493 yards and four touchdowns. Not too far behind Chark is wide receiver Keelan Cole, who has 34 receptions on the season for 427 yards and four touchdowns

The Jaguars leading rusher entering Week 11 is rookie running back James Robinson, an undrafted free agent out of Illinois State. Robinson has registered 689 yards and five touchdowns on his 155 total carries so far this season. He also has chipped in 29 receptions for 228 yards and two touchdowns to date.

Defensively for the Jaguars, linebacker Joe Schobert leads the team in total tackles with 71 to go along with a half a sack, an interception and a pass defensed. Defensive end Josh Allen leads the Jaguars in sacks with 2.5 entering Week 11 and his 11 quarterback hits are also team-highs for the season. Cornerback Sidney Jones leads the Jaguars in interceptions with two and in defensed passes with nine.

For the season, the Jaguars defenses has registered nine total sacks, seven interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Their average of 30.1-points-per-game allowed is second-most in the NFL entering Week 11.

The Steelers and Jaguars have met each other 26 times (including 2 postseason games), with Jacksonville winning 14 games and Pittsburgh winning 12 games. The Steelers won the last meeting between the two teams that took place in Jacksonville, 20-16. The Steelers have also won the last three regular season meetings between the two teams that took place in Jacksonville. The last Jaguars win against the Steelers in Jacksonville was in 2006 and it was a 9-0 score.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 5-5 against the Jaguars all-time and that includes two playoff games. He has thrown for 2,718 yards and 19 touchdowns against the Jaguars during his career with 16 interceptions. His career passer rating against the Jaguars is 82.1.

Scott Novak will be the referee Sunday for the Steelers-Jaguars game in Jacksonville. Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn will call the Steelers-Jaguars game for CBS on Sunday.