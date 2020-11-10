Steelers Open Week 10 As 7.5-Point Consensus Home Favorites Over Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to remain undefeated in Week 10 by beating the (2-5-1) Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Heinz Field. Not surprisingly, the Steelers opened Week 10 on Tuesday as 7.5-point consensus home favorites over the Bengals, according vegasinsider.com.

The Bengals are led offensively by rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, this year’s first-overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft out of LSU. Burrow, who has started every game for the Bengals so far this season, has completed 221 of his 330 total pass attempts for 2,272 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also been sacked 28 times so far this season.

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd leads the team in receiving entering Week 10 as the Pittsburgh product has 54 receptions for 584 yards and three touchdowns on the season. Rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins has chipped in 33 receptions of his own for 488 yards and three touchdowns.

Leading the Bengals in rushing entering week 10 is running back Joe Mixon, who has 428 yards and three touchdowns on 119 total carries. Burrow also has three rushing touchdowns on his 35 carries this season while running back Giovanni Bernard has registered 143 yards and two touchdowns on his 40 total carries so far this season.

Defensively for the Bengals entering Week 10, safety Vonn Bell leads the team in total tackles with 58, to go along with a quarterback hit and two passes defensed. Safety Jessie Bates leads the Bengals in passes defensed with 10 entering Week 10 and he’s tied for the team lead in interceptions with linebacker Logan Wilson with two.

Defssuive end Carl Lawson leads the Bengals in sacks with 3.5 and quarterback hits with 13. Lawson also has a forced fumble on the season and 19 total tackles. The Bengals have nine takeaways on the season with eight of them being interceptions.

All-time, the Steelers and Bengals have met each other 101 times (including 2 postseason game), with Pittsburgh winning 66 games and Cincinnati winning 35 games. Including the playoffs, the Steelers are 22-5 against the Bengals under head coach Mike Tomlin and 10-3 against them at home. The Steelers have won the last 10 meetings between the two teams as well.

The last time the Steelers and Bengals played was in Week 12 of the 2019 season. The Steelers won that game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati 16-10. The last game played in Pittsburgh between the two teams was in 2019 and the Steelers won that Week 4 meeting at Heinz Field 27-3.

For his career and including playoffs, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 25-7 against the Bengals all-time and 10-5 at home against them. He has thrown for 7,747 yards and 44 touchdowns against the Bengals during his career with 29 interceptions. His career passer rating against the Bengals is 88.6.

Adrian Hill will be the referee for the Sunday game between the Steelers and Bengals at Heinz Field. Additionally, Fox Sports will have Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, and Shannon Spake on the call Sunday in Pittsburgh.