Steelers DE Chris Wormley Returns To Practice, Opening 21 Day Window To Activate Him

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping to have defensive end Chris Wormely back on the field sooner rather than later and on Wednesday they started that process by opening his 21-day practice window.

Wormley, who has been on the Steelers Reserve/Injured list since October 31 with a knee injury, can now resume practicing with the team as of Wednesday. At any point moving forward, the Steelers can activate Wormley to the 53-man roster as a designated-to-return player. Such a move, however, needs to happen within the next 21 days.

If Wormley is not activated to the 53-man roster within the 21-day window he would then need to stay on the Reserve/Injured list the remainder of the season.

The Steelers acquired Wormley via an offseason trade with the Baltimore Ravens. The Michigan product has played just a little more than 50 defensive snaps so far this season and has registered three total tackles in the six games he’s appeared in. Wormley injured his knee in the Steelers Week 7 road gamer against the Tennessee Titans.

We’ll now wait and see if Wormley gets activated to the 53-man roster on Saturday. If he does, he’ll likely dress and play on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.