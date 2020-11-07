Steelers Announce Unnamed Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had their first confirmed case of COVID-19 since the regular season began. Team spokesmen Burt Lauten issued a brief statement Saturday morning, announcing a positive test for a staff member in the organization.

“The Steelers were informed this morning that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, and he has self-quarantined,” the statement in part reads. “The Steelers are working with the NFL and medical advisors to complete the necessary contact tracing.”

The team did not announce who the staff member is.

It’s unclear how this could impact the team going forward. At the moment, it’s doesn’t appear tomorrow’s game against the Dallas Cowboys is in danger of being altered, though potential contact tracing could change things.

This is on the heels of Ravens’ CB Marlon Humphrey, who played against the Steelers last Sunday, testing positive for COVID after the game. No player has known to have tested positive for the virus, though TE Vance McDonald failed to practice due to an illness Friday. It’s unclear if that’s related to COVID or not.