Seahawks Vs. Eagles Week 12 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 12 of the 2020 NFL regular season will continue on Monday night with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field.

This game pits quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz against each other. The Seahawks enter Monday night with a 7-3 record while the Eagles are 3-6-1 on the season.

This game pits quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz against each other. The Seahawks enter Monday night with a 7-3 record while the Eagles are 3-6-1 on the season.

Seahawks Inactives: RT Brandon Shell, RB Travis Homer, DE Jonathan Bullard, G Jordan Simmons, CB Linden Stephens

Eagles Inactives: QB Nate Sudfeld, RB Jason Huntley, S Rudy Ford, OL Lane Johnson, WR Quez Watkins

