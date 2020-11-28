Report: RB James Conner Tests Positive For COVID

More information on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ rising number of COVID cases. Per this tweet moments ago from NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, RB James Conner is the Steelers’ starter who tested positive for the virus.

James Conner is the #Steelers player who tested positive for #COVID, multiple sources tell me. He is awaiting a second test tomorrow to confirm these results. Contact tracing continues. And as w/ every positive case in the #NFL and country… here’s to recoveries and good health. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) November 28, 2020

As her tweet indicates, the team is now conducting contact tracing while also waiting on a second test for Conner to rule out any potential false positive.

Assuming he has tested positive for the virus, he obviously won’t be eligible to play Tuesday against Baltimore. His status for next Sunday’s game against Washington would also be in severe doubt. Through ten games this season, Conner had carried the ball 145 times for 645 yards and five touchdowns as the feature back of the Steelers’ offense.

Provided none of the other RBs have to quarantine as part of contact tracing, Benny Snell and rookie Anthony McFarland would be the next men up. There’s also Jaylen Samuels, though he’s dealing with a quad injury and hasn’t practiced all week.

We’re wishing Conner and any other players who test positive (Steelers or Ravens) a speedy recovery.