Report: Ravens Likely To Get Back Top Two RBs For Wednesday’s Game Against Steelers

With the NFL (again) pushing back the Pittsburgh Steelers/Baltimore Ravens game, the Ravens are getting players back on their roster, tool. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Ravens are expected to activate RBs JK Dobbins and Mark Ingram for Wednesday’s contest.

#Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram will now be eligible for Wednesday’s game against the #Steelers, per me and @RapSheet. Their-day isolation period after positive COVID-19 tests will be over. Baltimore still will be down a dozen players, including QB Lamar Jackson. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 30, 2020

Dobbins and Ingram were among the first two Ravens’ players placed on Reserve/COVID a week ago. They’re important reinforcements for a team without QB Lamar Jackson and several of their pass game weapons, including TE Mark Andrews and WR Willie Snead.

Dobbins has been emerging as the feature back in the Ravens’ offense. He torched the Steelers in their first meeting, carrying the ball 15 times for 113 yards in their 28-24 Week 6 loss. Ingram has taken a backseat but will return to form a three-headed attack of Dobbins, Ingram, and Gus Edwards.

Baltimore also activated four players from their Reserve/COVID list today, including starting RT DJ Fluker and OLB Jaylon Ferguson. It’s possible other players get activated over the next 36 hours. Clearly, the Ravens’ plan to lobby the NFL to push the game back in order to get healthier is working.