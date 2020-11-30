Ravens Returned To Facility For Conditioning Work Yesterday For First Time Since Tuesday Morning

The Baltimore Ravens, for the first time since Tuesday morning, were back in their own facility yesterday evening, getting in conditioning work in advance of tomorrow’s game. According to Pro Football Talk, players gathered in the parking lot waiting for league approval to re-enter the facility, and once received, proceeded to get back inside for the first time in five days.

This was on the same day that we learned the Ravens received at least one more player positive test, that being for starting wide receiver Willie Snead, making him at least the 10th active projected starter to be placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 List in the past week, at least eight of which should be expected to miss tomorrow’s game.

Given the number of positives, the Ravens actually have fewer than 53 total players available to them, between the 53-man roster and the 16-man practice squad. After Snead, tight end Mark Andrews, and outside linebacker Matt Judon are added today, they will have 23 total players on the list.

But they still have enough players to field a gameday roster, and they will be expected to do so on Tuesday night, as, in spite of the fact that they have experienced eight consecutive days of at least one new positive test result, the game remains on. Since they have not been together since Tuesday morning, they haven’t been in contact with one another since then, so the league anticipates that the infection event’s incubation period has now subsided.

As Jay Glazer noted, yesterday’s session at the facility consisted only of conditioning work, not football work. They did not hold a practice. It is not clear to me if they will hold a practice tomorrow, however, or if the league will permit that.

Previously, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that he would not be allowing his team back into the building until at least Monday, out of an abundance of caution. They game back a day earlier, but, as noted, not for practice, arriving at around 6 PM.

Among those who are not joining them due to the Covid-19 protocols are quarterback Lamar Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram, wide receiver Willie Snead, offensive linemen D.J. Fluker, Matt Skura, Patrick Mekari, and Will Holden, and defensive front players Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams, Matt Judon, Pernell McPhee, Brandon Washington, Justin Madubuike, and Jihad Ward, in addition to long snapper Morgan Cox.

At least the vast majority of these players will definitely not play tomorrow. Among the group, only Fluker, Williams, and Madubuike have not been confirmed or firmly reported as having tested positive. Some have actively acknowledged that they tested positive.