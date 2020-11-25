Ravens Place Three More Players On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The pandemic issues continue on in Week 12 for the Baltimore Ravens as the team placed three more players in the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

The Ravens announced on Wednesday that they have placed defensive end Calais Campbell, offensive lineman Patrick Mekari and offensive lineman Matt Skura on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. In addition to these three players, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram II, outside linebacker Pernell McPhee, and defensive tackle Brandon Williams were all placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list earlier in the week. Quarterback Trace McSorley was also placed on the list on November 20.

It’s still not fully known if all eight players now on the Ravens Reserve/COVID-19 list will ultimately be forced to miss the Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dobbins and Ingram reportedly tested positive and if indeed that’s true, they will both miss the Sunday game against the Steelers. A few others on the list reportedly tested positive as well, but details are sketchy as to who exactly those players are or might be.

In the case of Williams, however, it’s plausible that he might ultimately be cleared to play against the Steelers on Sunday if he fails to test positive the next several days. He was reportedly placed on the COVID-19 list as a close contact player.

The ravens did add one player to their roster on Wednesday as the team announced they had successfully claimed tackle Jake Rodgers off waivers from the Denver Broncos. Rodgers was a member of the Steelers practice squad in 2017 and 2018.

Earlier on Wednesday, the NFL announced that the Ravens-Steelers game originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night has been moved to Sunday at 1:15 p.m.