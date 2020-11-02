Fowler: Tyson Alualu Suffers MCL Sprain, Injury Not Considered Major

The Pittsburgh Steelers have gotten some more good news on the injury front. In addition to Cam Heyward avoiding serious injury, Tyson Alualu’s knee injury also appears to be minor, according to this tweet from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Initial diagnosis for Steelers DL Tyson Alualu is a sprained MCL, per source. Waiting for MRI to confirm. Could miss some time but not considered major. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 2, 2020

Alualu left in the first quarter of Sunday’s win over Baltimore after being cut blocked by FB Patrick Ricard. Alualu’s absence was one reason why the Steelers’ run defense suffered, allowing the Ravens to gash them for 265 yards on the ground. It was the most yards allowed by the Steelers since 1993. Alualu has been one of the defense’s best surprises, finding the fountain of youth and playing some of the best football of his career this season.

Isaiah Buggs took over as the team’s nose tackle with Alualu out of the game. He figures to stay in that role should Alualu miss any games, starting with Sunday’s tilt versus Dallas. The Cowboys have struggled offensively this year but still have one of football’s top backs in Zeke Elliott.

Henry Mondeaux has also played nose tackle for the team in brief moments this year while there’s 7th round rookie Carlos Davis. Davis has yet to dress for a game this season. It’s also possible the team reunites with NT Daniel McCullers, currently sitting on the Chicago Bears’ practice squad.