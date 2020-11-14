Fowler: Mike Hilton Unlikely To Play Tomorrow Vs Bengals

CB Mike Hilton is expected to miss his fourth straight game with a shoulder injury according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Fowler tweeted the news a short time ago.

Hilton suffered a left shoulder injury earlier this season against the Cleveland Browns trying to tackle running back Kareem Hunt. It’s unclear what the exact nature of the injury is but serious enough to keep him out for potentially one month. Hilton was listed as a full participant in practice at the start of the week but regressed to limited action Thursday and Friday. Cam Sutton will continue to work as the team’s nickel corner in his place. That will also cause Justin Layne to see the field when the team employs its dime package.

The Steelers’ run defense has suffered in his absence, struggling the last two weeks against the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys. Hilton is regarded as one of football’s best run-stopping slot corners. The Bengals, for what it’s worth, will likely be without RB Joe Mixon due to a foot injury. Veteran Gio Bernard will continue to take his place. He’s averaging 3.6 yards per carry.

In five games this season, Hilton has 29 tackles, three sacks, and one interception. He’s slated to be a free agent after the season.