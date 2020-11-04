Cowboys Wednesday Injury Report Week 8: RB Ezekiel Elliott, DE Aldon Smith Both Limited

The Dallas Cowboys have now released their first official injury report for Week 9 ahead of their Sunday home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Wednesday offering shows that one player failed to practice earlier in the day with two others being limited in the session.

Not practicing for the Cowboys on Wednesday was punter Chris Jones (abdomen), who is scheduled to be sidelined a while after needing surgery to repair a core muscle injury. With Jones now sidelined indefinitely, he’ll likely be placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list later this week. The Cowboys are expected to activate punter Hunter Niswander from the practice squad this week and let him handle the punting chores on Sunday against the Steelers.

Practicing on a limited basis on Wednesday for the Cowboys were running back Ezekiel Elliott (hamstring) and defensive end Aldon Smith (knee). Both players are expected to be able to play on Sunday against the Steelers.

While not on the injury report, Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) could possibly returned from his injury on Sunday and play against the Steelers.

“Hopefully he’s a week better,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said of Awuzie on Wednesday. “He’s going to have to show it all week for me to give you a nod on whether he’s going to play or not.”

Awuzue, who practiced fully on Wednesday, practiced last week but wasn’t activated to play against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys also placed quarterback Andy Dalton on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday and he will not play against the Steelers on Sunday.