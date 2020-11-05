Cowboys Thursday Injury Report Week 9: RB Ezekiel Elliott, DE Aldon Smith Remain Limited

The Dallas Cowboys have now released their second official injury report for Week 9 ahead of their Sunday home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Thursday offering is identical to the Wednesday one.

Not practicing again for the Cowboys on Thursday was punter Chris Jones (abdomen), who will be sidelined a while after having surgery this week to repair a core muscle injury. With Jones now sidelined indefinitely, he’s expected to be placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list later this week. The Cowboys are expected to activate punter Hunter Niswander from the practice squad this week and let him handle the punting chores on Sunday against the Steelers.

Practicing on a limited basis again on Thursday for the Cowboys were running back Ezekiel Elliott (hamstring) and defensive end Aldon Smith (knee). Both players are expected to be able to play on Sunday against the Steelers. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said on Thursday that Elliott would be limited, and Smith would be watched a little closer but that he doesn’t think the injuries are serious enough to impact the players’ availability Sunday.

“We’re just going to cut back both their reps today,” McCarthy said.

While not on the injury report, Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) could possibly return from his injury on Sunday and play against the Steelers. Awuzie practiced fully again on Thursday.