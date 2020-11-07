Cowboys Friday Injury Report Week 9: RB Ezekiel Elliott, DE Aldon Smith Both Questionable

The Dallas Cowboys have now released what will likely be their final injury report of Week 9 ahead of their Sunday hone game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Friday offering shows that three players are questionable for that contest with one other now officially ruled out.

The Cowboys did not practice Friday per the NFL release as they conducted a walkthrough. The Friday practice report is an estimation.

Listed as not practicing again on Friday for the Cowboys and ending the week listed is out is Chris Jones (abdomen). Jones is expected to be placed on the teams Reserve/Injured list in the coming days after having core muscle surgery this week.

Listed by the Cowboys as limited in practice on Friday were running back Ezekiel Elliott (hamstring) and defensive end Aldon Smith (knee). They end the week listed as questionable on the team’s injury report.

It sounds like Elliott could wind up being a game time decision on Sunday. Head coach Mike McCarthy said a pregame workout Sunday will determine full scope of Elliott’s activity level for the game against the Steelers.

Added to the injury report on Friday by the Cowboys linebacker Joe Thomas (wrist), who is listed as an estimated full participant. He also ends the week listed as questionable on the injury report.