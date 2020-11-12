Bengals Thursday Injury Report Week 10: Mixon, Atkins, Three Others Remain Sidelined

The Cincinnati Bengals have now released their second official injury report for Week 10 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Thursday offering look a little different from the Wednesday one.

Not practicing again for the Bengals on Thursday were cornerback Mackensie Alexander (illness), defensive tackle Geno Atkins (not injury related), tackle Bobby Hart (knee), running back Joe Mixon (foot), and cornerback Darius Phillips (groin). It will now be interesting to see how any of these five players practice on Friday. Running back Giovani Bernard looks poised to have a big role in Sunday’s game against the Steelers regardless of Mixon’s status.

Limited in practice on Thursday for the Bengals were tackle Jonah Williams (stinger), wide receiver John Ross (foot) and cornerback LeShaun Sims (concussion). Williams was limited on Wednesday as well while Ross and Sims are new additions to this week’s injury report as of Thursday.

Practicing fully again on Thursday for the Bengals was center Trey Hopkins (concussion) and running back Samaje Perine (knee).

The Friday injury report and Saturday roster elevations, if any, will shed a lot of light on what the Bengals game against the Steelers on Sunday at Heinz Field will look like.