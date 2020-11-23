AFC North Week 11 Recap: Steelers, Browns Victorious While Ravens, Bengals Suffer Big Losses

The Pittsburgh Steelers remained undefeated in Week 11 with their 27-3 Sunday road win against the Jacksonville Jaguars and they’ll now enter Week 12 still in firm control of the AFC North division.

In addition to the Steelers blowing out the Jaguars on Sunday to move to 10-0 on the season, the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens both lost their Week 11 games while the Cleveland Browns won theirs.

The Browns beat the Philadelphia Eagles at home 22-17 with just one offensive touchdown. In their win, Browns quarterback Baer Mayfield completed just 12 of his 22 total pass attempts against the Eagles defense for 204 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He was sacked three times on Sunday, however, and fumbled away the football once.

Browns wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge led the team in receiving Sunday with three catches for 73 yards. Running back Nick Chubb chipped in 114 yards on his 20 total carries and fellow running back Kareem Hunt scored from 5 yards out in the fourth quarter on one his 13 carries in the contest.

The Browns defense not only sacked Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz for a safety on Sunday, but they also intercepted him twice and linebacker Sione Takitaki returned one of them 50 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter.

In total, Wentz was sacked five times by the Browns defense with defensive end Olivier Vernon being credited for three of them, including the one for the safety. Wentz did manage to throw two touchdown passes in a losing effort.

Browns kicker Cody Parkey had two field goals to close out the scoring for Cleveland, who moved to 7-3 on the season with their Sunday home win.

In other meaningful AFC North action on Sunday, the Ravens lost at home 30-24 in overtime to the Tennessee Titans. The Titans winning score came via 29-yard touchdown run by running back Derrick Henry with 5:21 left in overtime.

In the Ravens loss, quarterback Lamar Jackson completed just 17 of 29 pass attempts for 186 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Jackson also rushed for 51 yards on his 13 total carries. Jackson was also sacked once by the Titans defense in the game.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews led the team in receiving with five catches for 96 yards and a touchdown. Newcomer wide receiver Dez Bryant had four receptions in the game for 28 yards. Rookie running back J.K. Dobbins had 70 yards on his 15 carries and a second quarter touchdown.

Defensively for the Ravens, rookie linebacker Patrick Queen led the team in total tackles with nine and fellow linebacker Mathew Judon had the only sack for Baltimore in the game. Linebacker Tyus Bowser had the Ravens lone interception of Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill on Sunday. Tannehill finished the game having completed 22 of his 31 total pass attempts for 259 yards with two touchdowns and the one interception.

As for Henry, the Titans hero of Sunday’s game, he rushed for 133 yards and the overtime touchdown on his 28 total carries. Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski also had three field goals to help beat the Ravens on Sunday.

The Ravens are now 6-4 on the season after Sunday’s loss and they’ve now dropped to third place in the AFC North behind the Browns.

The other team in the AFC North, the Cincinnati Bengals, lost 20-9 on the road Sunday to the Washington Football Team. To make matters even worse, the Bengals lost rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, the first overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, for the rest of the season to a serious knee injury that will require surgery.

Burrow was injured with 11:41 left in the third quarter and after completing 22 of his 34 total pass attempts for 203 yards and a touchdown. He was relieved by quarterback Ryan Finley, who finished the game 3 of 10 passing for 30 yards and an interception.

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd led the way with nine receptions for 85 yards and fellow wide receiver A.J. Green had the Bengals only touchdown of a game, which came via a 5-yard pass from Burrow with 7:32 left in the first half. The Bengals only managed 70 yards rushing against Washington defense on Sunday and running back Samaje Perine had 19 of them on his five carries.

Diffusively for the Bengals on Sunday, safety Vonn Bell led the team in total tackles with 13. Fellow safety Jessie Bates had the Bengals only interception on Sunday and the defense registered just two sacks of Washington quarterback Alex Smith, who completed 17 of his 25 total pass attempted in the contest for 166 yards with one touchdown and the one interception.

Washington managed to rush for 164 yards against the Bengals defense on Sunday with running back Antonio Gibson leading the way with 94 yards and a touchdown on his 16 total carries. The Bengals Sunday loss drops them to 2-7-1 on the season.

In Week 12 of the 2020 regular season, the Steelers will host the ravens on Thanksgiving night in a rematch of the Week 8 game between the two teams. The Browns will play the Jaguars on the road next Sunday while the Bengals will play host to the New York Giant’s next Sunday.

The Steelers cannot clinch the AFC North in Week 12, but they can eliminate the Ravens from possibly winning the division by beating them Thursday night.