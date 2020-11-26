2020 Thanksgiving Day Open Thread – Week 12 Thursday Games

Happy Thanksgiving to all of yinz and I hope your schedule today allows for some football watching time.
There are just two games being played on this holiday Thursday now that the Pittsburgh Steelers night game against the Baltimore Ravens has been postponed until Sunday and hopefully they both turn out to be competitive ones. be pretty good ones.
In the first 2020 Thanksgiving game, the 4-6 Detroit Lions will host the 3-6 Houston Texans. In the later afternoon game, the Dallas Cowboys will host the Washington Football Team.
Per the norm, we will run a day-long game and general discussion thread on this Thanksgiving day and if you feel up to it, you are welcome to participate in the comments below.
Throughout the day I will add a few video highlights from the games in addition to letting you know each team’s inactive list.
Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving and thank you for stopping by the site today.
Texans Inactives: WR Kenny Stills, WR Isaiah Couter, FB Cullen Gillaspia, T Charlie Heck, DE Nate Orchard, QB Josh McCown.
Lions Inactives: WR Kenny Golladay, WR Danny Amendola, RB D’Andre Swift, DL Da’Shawn Hand, DE Austin Bryant , CB Jeff Okudah, CB Mike Ford
Speed. Nothing but speed. Will Fuller V!!!
📺: CBS
📱: https://t.co/y6GlR8cwaP pic.twitter.com/dhXTDPq6sv
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 26, 2020
Mismatch city pic.twitter.com/eqVTDCkaZd
— Steelers Depot 🦃 (@Steelersdepot) November 26, 2020
FUMBLE! And the @HoustonTexans recover.
📺: #HOUvsDET on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/pj1AUrPEVE pic.twitter.com/Gdm1feKgoK
— NFL (@NFL) November 26, 2020
J.J. Watt pick-6 #Texans #HOUvsDET @_TJWatt pic.twitter.com/nRzHvS7Qmc
— Steelers Depot 🦃 (@Steelersdepot) November 26, 2020
.@AdrianPeterson is in the END ZONE!
📺: #HOUvsDET on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/pj1AUrPEVE pic.twitter.com/X6XJ28yIHh
— NFL (@NFL) November 26, 2020
THANKSGIVING TRICKERY!
📺: #HOUvsDET on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/pj1AUrPEVE pic.twitter.com/Oupz5oH5Hr
— NFL (@NFL) November 26, 2020
Lions collapsed the pocket QUICK 😤 @EversonGriffen @Lions
📺 #HOUvsDET on CBS pic.twitter.com/cjBHAOJyal
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 26, 2020