Watch: The Depot 180 – October 16th – Episode 66

Episode 66 – October 16th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

AFC North football is on the horizon for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Today I discuss the lopsided series history. The Steelers don’t seem to be resting on their laurels though as practices have been running long throughout the week. I also provide an injury update for both teams ahead of the week six matchup.

