Watch: Steelers Power Run Game Creating A Balanced Attack

Back at it for another video breaking down the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday win over the Houston Texans. The Steelers run game has been highly effective the first three weeks, producing a hundred yard rusher each game. Part of that effectiveness has been the team’s ability to pull Matt Feiler and David DeCastro in his first game of the season.

In today’s video, we breakdown the Steelers’ gap scheme and what makes it work so well.

