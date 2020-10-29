Article

Watch: Jordan Dangerfield Is The Unsung Hero Of Steelers’ Special Teams

Posted on

Welcome back for another Pittsburgh Steelers’ tape breakdown. Today, we’re focusing on special teams and the unsung hero who is Jordan Dangerfield. Eight years in the league as a UDFA out of Towson. We’re taking a look at what’s made him so effective on the coverage units. His reliability, physicality, and energy all play a vital role in that.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

To Top