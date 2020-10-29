Watch: Jordan Dangerfield Is The Unsung Hero Of Steelers’ Special Teams

Welcome back for another Pittsburgh Steelers’ tape breakdown. Today, we’re focusing on special teams and the unsung hero who is Jordan Dangerfield. Eight years in the league as a UDFA out of Towson. We’re taking a look at what’s made him so effective on the coverage units. His reliability, physicality, and energy all play a vital role in that.

