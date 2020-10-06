Trey Edmunds Not Among Steelers Protected Practice Squad Players For Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reported their four protected practice squad players for Week 5 and the list matches the one they had in Week 3.

The Steelers Week 5 protected practice squad players are wide receiver Deon Cain, outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott, defensive end Henry Mondeaux, and running back Wendell Smallwood.

The list of four players isn’t a huge surprise as Mondeaux and Smallwood have been protected every week so far this season by the Steelers. Cain and Elliot have both been on the protected list a few times already this season.

Interesting enough, Steelers running back Trey Edmunds was not one of the four protected practice squad players this week and that might be a small sign that fullback Derek Watt (hamstring) might be healthy enough to play on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Edmunds was one of the four protected practice squad players last Tuesday and prior to the Steelers Week 4 Sunday game against the Tennessee Titans getting postponed.

The Steelers have yet to make a practice squad move this week following tackle Jarron Jones reportedly being arrested early Saturday morning and charged with aggravated assault, strangulation and simple assault, according to a criminal complaint.