The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Titans Preview Pre Postponement With David Boclair – Special Edition

Season 11, Episode 25 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this show, we give you the interview that Alex Kozora and I did with David Boclair from SI.com that we recorded Wednesday afternoon and before the Pittsburgh Steelers week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans was postponed on Thursday.

Quite a few people have asked to hear this interview despite the game being canceled so we decided to release it separate from the Friday show and on Saturday. Remember, this was recorded on Wednesday and was scheduled to be part of our Friday episode.

We will attempt to have David back on to talk Steelers versus Titans a few weeks from now and ahead of the two teams meeting in Week 7. You can follow David on Twitter at @BoclairSports and read his Titans coverage online here: https://www.si.com/nfl/titans/

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2020-oct-3-episode-1330-2

