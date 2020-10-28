The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Ravens Preview, Injury Updates, Tomlin Tuesday, Titans All-22, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 36 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and that includes the rampant rumors about cornerback Cameron Sutton and the latest injury updates on several other players that head coach Mike Tomlin provided on Tuesday firing his press conference.

We go over the main talking points that Tomlin provided on Tuesday during his press conference. We also talk about the play of the Steelers inside linebackers on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

The great John Eisenberg, who covers the Baltimore Ravens for the team’s official website, is back with us on this Wednesday and as usual, he spends 30 minutes with us to help preview the Sunday AFC North matchup in Baltimore between the Steelers and Ravens. We talk offense, defense, Dez Bryant and more in this preview and as usual, John is nice enough to give us his prediction for Sunday’s game.

Alex and I move on to go over what all stuck out to us both while watching the all-22 tape from the Steelers Week 7 road win against the Titans.

We cover some breaking NFL news during this show near the end of it that concerns the Cincinnati Bengals and a trade.

We close out this Wednesday podcast episode by answering several more emails we’ve received from listeners.

