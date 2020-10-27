Steelers Week 8 Protected Practice Squad Player List Includes Familiar Names

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now named their four protected practice squad players for Week 8 and the list once again includes no real surprises.

The Tuesday list of Steelers protracted practice players for Week 8 includes outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott, wide receiver Deon Cain, running back Trey Edmunds and running back Wendell Smallwood. All four have been protected at least twice so far this season.

Elliott and Edmunds were both elevated to the Steelers active roster this past Saturday after being on the protected list in Week 7. Both players dressed and played against the Tennessee Titans this past Sunday and then reverted to the Steeles practice squad on Monday.

Smallwood, who has been protected several times already this season, has yet to be elevated to the Steelers active roster. Cain, on the other hand, was elevated to the active roster for the team’s Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns.

On the surface, there’s a decent chance that none of the Steelers Week 8 protected players will be elevated for the team’s Sunday road game against the Baltimore Ravens. Edmunds probably has the nest shot at the four and only if fullback Derek Watt is unable to return this week from the hamstring injury that kept him out of the game this past Sunday against the Titans. Currently, Watt is expected to resume practicing this week.