Steelers Week 7 Postgame Injury Update: Diontae Johnson Says Ankle Bruise Won’t Sideline Him

The Pittsburgh Steelers remained unbeaten in Week 7 as they held on to defeat the Tennessee Titans 27-24 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday. On the surface, it also appears as though the Steelers may have won in Week 7 on the injury front as well on Sunday.

“I don’t have a lot of information regarding the health of the group,” Tomlin said after Sunday’s road win. “I’m sure there’s bumps and bruises associated with the play.”

While Tomlin wasn’t very revealing about the health of the team after the game, there were no injury updates released from the PR department during the contest. That’s usually a good sign overall.

Steelers inside linebacker Robert Spillane left Sundays game late with what looked like a left shoulder injury, but he did return to action. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson also was seemingly injured later in Sunday’s game but said after it was over that he’ll be fine for the team’s Week 8 game.

“It was just a little ankle bruise or whatnot, but nothing going to keep me out of the game,” Johnson told the media. “I’m doing fine. I’ll be ready next week.”

Johnson had nine receptions for 80 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s win against the Titans.

The Steelers had two players that missed Sunday’s game with injuries, and they were fullback Derek Watt (hamstring) and cornerback Mike Hilton (shoulder). It’s unclear if either will be able to return to action next Sunday when the Steelers play the Baltimore Ravens.

Tomlin will next the media again on Tuesday and at that time we’ll likely get another health update.