Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 6: DeCastro, Pouncey, Five Others Sit Out Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first official injury report of Week 6 ahead of their Sunday home game against the Cleveland Browns and the Wednesday offering shows that seven players failed to practice earlier in the day.

Listed as not practicing on Wednesday by the Steelers were quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), wide receiver Diontae Johnson (back), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), Maurkice Pouncey (foot), David DeCastro (abs), tight end Eric Ebron (hand), and defensive end Stephon Tuitt.

Johnson, Pouncey and DeCastro were all unable to finish the Steelers Sunday Week 5 home game against the Philadelphia Eagles. On Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin indicated that Johnson and Pouncey are likely to ultimately be healthy enough to play against the Browns on Sunday. DeCastro, on the other hand, appears to be questionable for the game against the Browns to start the week.

As for Roethlisberger, Smith-Schuster, Ebron and Tuitt, all four will likely be back practicing fully on Thursday.

Listed as being limited in Wednesday’s practice by the Steelers is outside linebacker T.J. Watt (shoulder), who missed a few plays against the eagles with a shoulder injury. Watt finished the game against the Eagles and should be fine to play on Sunday against the Browns.

Listed as practicing fully on Wednesday by the Steelers are inside linebacker Marcus Allen (foot) and fullback Derek Watt (hamstring). Both platers missed the Week 5 Sunday game against the Eagles with their respective injuries. Barring any setbacks the rest of this week, it appears as though Allen and Derek watt will be back in action on Sunday against the Browns.