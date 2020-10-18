Steelers Vs. Browns: Inactives For Week 6

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 6 Sunday home game against the Cleveland Browns and as expected, the list includes several familiar names and two players who were ruled out for the contest on Friday because of injuries.

After being ruled out for the Sunday game against the Browns on the teams Friday injury report, wide receiver Diontae Johnson (back) and guard David DeCastro (abdomen) are inactive for the Week 6 home game. The two players suffered their injuries in the Steelers Week 5 home game. This will mark the third game this season that DeCastro has missed due an injury.

With Johnson inactive, wide receiver Deon Cain, who was elevated from the team’s practice squad on Saturday, will dress for the first time this season. With DeCastro inactive on Sunday, rookie guard Kevin Dotson will make his second career start.

The Steelers other four inactive players for Sunday’s Week 6 game against the Browns are all familiar names. That list of four healthy scratches includes quarterback Joshua Dobbs, inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III, tight end Zach Gentry and rookie defensive tackle Carlos Davis.

Steelers Inactive Players:

WR Diontae Johnson

G David DeCastro

ILB Ulysees Gilbert III

QB Joshua Dobbs

DL Carlos Davis

TE Zach Gentry

Browns Inactive Players:

S Karl Joseph

S Ronnie Harrison

LB Jacob Phillips

G Wyatt Teller

DE Joe Jackson

DE Vincent Taylor