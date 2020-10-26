Steelers Shuffle Practice Squad Wide Receivers On Monday

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a set of practice squad transactions on Monday at the wide receiver position.

According to the team on Monday, wide receiver Anthony Johnson has been signed to the practice squad. To make room for him, wide receiver Amara Darboh was released.

Johnson, who was waived injured by the Steelers in late August, is a former undrafted free agent out of Buffalo. He had been on the Steelers roster since early January after being signed to a Reserve/Futures contract.

Johnson originally entered the NFL in 2019 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. After catching five passes for 57 yards during the 2019 preseason, Johnson was waived by the Buccaneers as part of their final round of cuts. Johnson went on to spend most of the 2019 season on the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad.

Johnson reportedly suffered a leg injury during a training camp practice this summer and the Steelers waived him injured. He then reverted to the Steelers Reserve/Injured list and several days later waived from it with an injury settlement.

As for Darboh, he had been on the Steelers practice squad all season. He was originally signed by the Steelers to their practice squad on November 18th. A former third-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in the 2017 draft, Darboh caught eight passes as a rookie. The Steelers promoted him to their 53-man roster late last season but he failed to dress for any games.