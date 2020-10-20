Steelers Open Week 7 As 2-Point Consensus Road Favorites Over Titans

The undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers will play the 5-0 Tennessee Titans in Week 7 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN on Sunday and they opened Tuesday morning as consensus 2-point road favorites in that contest, according to vegasinsider.com.

Tennessee opened their 2020 season with wins against the Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans and they averaged 32.8 points per game in those five contests.

The Titans offense is led by quarterback Ryan Tannehill and so far this season he has completed 121 of his 173 total pass attempts for 1,368 yards with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s been sacked just five times so far this season and has rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown on 15 total carries.

The Titans leading rusher entering Week 7 is running back Derrick Henry, who has 588 yards and six touchdowns on 123 total carries. Henry has also caught eight passes so far this season for another 84 yards. No other Titans players has more than 16 carries on the season.

Leading the Titans in receiving entering the team’s week 7 home game against the Steelers is wide receiver Adam Humphries. He has 21 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns through five games played. Titans tight end Jonnu Smith leads the team in touchdown receptions with five.

Defensively for the Titans entering Week 7, linebacker Jayon Brown leads the team in total tackles with 35. defensive end Jeffery Simmons leads the Titans in sacks with two while outside linebacker Harold Landry leads Tennessee in quarterback hits with six through five games played. The Titans have registered seven sacks so far this season.

Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler has two of the Titans six interceptions this season to go along with a team-high seven pass breakups. The Titans defense has forced four fumbles so far this season and eight total takeaways entering Week 7.

All-time, the Steelers and Titans/Oilers have met each other 78 times (including 4 postseason game), with Tennessee winning 32 games and Pittsburgh winning 46 games. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is 5-3 all-time against the Titans since getting the job in 2007.

The last time the Steelers and Titans played was in Week 11 of the 2017 season. The Steelers won that game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh 40-17. The last game played in Tennessee between the two teams was in 2014 and the Steelers won that Week 11 meeting at LP Field 27-24.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 5-3 against the Titans all-time. He has thrown for 2,198 yards and 17 touchdowns against the Titans during his career with eight interceptions. His career passer rating against the Titans is 99.8.