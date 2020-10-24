Steelers Looking To Score 30+ In 3 Straight Games For First Time Since 2015

The Pittsburgh Steelers had one of the highest-scoring offenses in the NFL during the 2018 season, finishing sixth in the league by averaging 26.8 points scored per game. They were held to under 20 points just four times that season. But they only posted 30 points or more six times.

And they only put up 30 or more points in consecutive games once, back in the second and third games of the season, including a 42-37 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and a 30-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It took 32 games, or two full seasons, before the Steelers would duplicate the feat, as they scored 30 or more points in each of their past two games now in 2020. In fact, they have scored 38 points in each of the past two games, or 76 in a two-game span. Not even when they put up 52 points against the Carolina Panthers in 2018 did they manage to score at least 76 points combined over consecutive weeks.

The last time that they have scored 30 or more points in consecutive games and won both of them? You’ll have to go back to weeks 11 and 12 of the 2017 season when they beat the Tennessee Titan and the Green Bay Packers.

Let’s move on, shall we? The last time that they have scored at least 38 points in consecutive games was all the way back in 2014. This was the time that Ben Roethlisberger threw six touchdown passes in consecutive games against the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens, scoring 51 points against the former and 43 against the latter.

Entering Sunday’s game against the Titans, they have the chance to score 30 or more points in three consecutive games, and if they achieve that, it will mark the first time they have reached that accomplishment since the 2015 season, when they, remarkably, scored 30 or more points in a franchise-record five consecutive games.

They finished fourth in the NFL in scoring offense that year by averaging 26.4 points per game. Right now, they are averaging 31.2 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NFL, even though they have only topped the 30-point mark twice. But they have scored at least 26 points in every game so far.

And as you might guess, they haven’t done that either since that five-game stretch in 2015. But they scored 10 points and 17 points, respectively, in the two games that bookended that stretch, both of them losses (and they also lost one of the games in which they scored 30).

This is a potent offense with a lot of talent and a complementary defense that has been able to give them short fields. Quite frankly, there’s no reason that they can’t continue to consistently put up points. The Baltimore Ravens, who currently lead the league in defensive scoring will be their biggest obstacle, but they did just allow 28 points to the Eagles.