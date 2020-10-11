Steelers Injury Update: DeCastro, Johnson, Pouncey All Injured In Win Over Eagles

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-29 on Sunday at Heinz Field but in the process, they lost a few players to injuries. After the game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin recapped the team’s injuries.

“From an injury standpoint, Diontae Johnson took a direct blow to the back,” Tomlin said. “I think he may be available next week. [David] DeCastro had an abdominal injury that’s being evaluated. His availability is in question, but I’ll have more information for you guys on Tuesday. And the rest is kind of bumps and bruises associated with play. I know [Maurkice] Pouncey wasn’t able to continue, he’s being evacuated right now. Don’t have a lot of information on his foot.”

The Steelers lost wide receiver Diontae Johnson (back) and guard David DeCastro (abdomen) early the first half of Sundays win, and neither were able to return to action. Rookie guard Kevin Dotson filled in admirable for DeCastro at right guard the rest of the game. Johnson’s early exit resulted in wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud getting increased playing time.

While outside linebacker T.J. Watt left the Sunday game later in the second half with what appeared to be a shoulder injury, he was able to return to action late in the fourth quarter. Tomlin did not mention Watt after the game during his injury rundown and the outside linebacker said after the game, he just suffered nicks and bruises during the contest.

Tomlin will next provide an update on the Steelers injured players during his Tuesday press conference.