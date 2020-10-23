Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 7: Derek Watt, Mike Hilton Ruled Out For Titans Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released what will likely be their final injury report of Week 7 ahead of the team’s Sunday road game against the Tennessee Titans and the Friday offering shows that two players have now officially been ruled out for that contest.

After failing to practice all week, Steelers fullback Derek Watt (hamstring) and cornerback Mike Hilton (shoulder) have both officially been ruled out for the team’s Sunday home game at Nissan Stadium against the Titans. Both players suffered their respective injuries in the team’s Week 6 home win against the Cleveland Browns.

This will mark the second NFL game that Watt has missed in his career as he missed the team’s Week 5 game with a hamstring injury as well. It will now be interesting to see if the Steelers again elevate running back Trey Edmunds from the practice squad on Saturday to help fill in for Watt on special teams.

As for Hilton, this will be the first game this season that he has missed. He’ll likely be replaced by cornerback Cameron Sutton on Sunday against the Titans whenever the Steelers defense uses their sub package unit.

Practicing fully on Friday for the Steelers were guard David Decastro (abdomen) wide receiver Diontae Johnson (back), center Maurkice Pouncey (foot), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (not injury related). None of those six players received game status designations on the week-ending injury report and that means they all should play on Sunday against the Titans. DeCastro had previously missed the Steelers Week 6 game with his abdomen injury.