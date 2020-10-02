NFL Officially Moves Steelers/Titans To Week 7, Steelers/Ravens To Week 8

The NFL has announced their scheduling changes to the Steelers/Titans postponed Week Four game. That game will take place Week 7. The previously scheduled Week 7 game between the Steelers and Ravens will take place the following week, Week 8.

Those games will kick off at 1 PM/EST.

The NFL is officially recognizing Week Four as the Steelers bye week. They won’t get the full benefits of the bye given the fact they practiced up until yesterday but this was the most painless solution the league could come up with, even if it’s ultimately unfair to the Steelers.

Pittsburgh will now play 13 straight games to close out the regular season. Asked about playing such a schedule yesterday, Mike Tomlin said, “we do not care.”