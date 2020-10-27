Steelers News

NFL Flexes Week 10 Game Vs Bengals To 4:25 Kickoff

The NFL has made one change to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ upcoming schedule, moving their Week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals from 1 PM to a 4:25 PM/EST kickoff.

That game will take place at home in Heinz Field. It’s the first game the Steelers have had flexed this season. Of course, their Week 4 contest against the Tennessee Titans was pushed back to Week 7 following the Titans’ COVID outbreak.

Pittsburgh will now play back-to-back 4:25 games – Week 9 at Dallas and Week 10 vs Cincinnati. It breaks a streak of six consecutive 1 PM kickoffs. The Steelers have several primetime games to finish the season. Week 12 against Baltimore is a Thursday night kickoff, Week 14 against Buffalo a Sunday nighter, with the following week against Cincinnati taking place on Monday night.

