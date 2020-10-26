Listen: Steelers Vs Titans Analysis

Back at it with another video breaking down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ thrilling (first half) and heart-stopping (second half) 27-24 win over the Tennessee Titans Sunday. We break down the offense, how the Titans were able to claw themselves back into the game, and the highs and lows of the defense.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version