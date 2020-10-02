Fowler: NFL Could Announce Steelers/Titans Makeup Date As Early As Today

The NFL could announce the makeup date for the Pittsburgh Steelers/Tennessee Titans Week Four game as early as today, according to this tweet from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

NFL could decide on Steelers-Titans makeup as early as today, per source. Some people involved in game are bracing for Week 7 as date but nothing official on that front (@AdamSchefter reported Wk 7 likely scenario). League hopeful Titans positives taper off by weekend. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 2, 2020

As Fowler notes, the likely scenario are for the two teams to meet Week 7. That would push the Steelers/Ravens game, currently scheduled for Week 7, back one week. Both Pittsburgh and Baltimore have Week 8 byes, making it a seamless shuffle for the NFL.

It’s possible the league comes up with an alternative solution. They could create a Week 18 to conduct any makeup games that get postponed due to COVID-19.

Though the league tried to play the Steelers game during Week Four, even entertaining playing as late as Tuesday, it simply wasn’t feasible. Two more Titans’ players tested positive today, bringing them up to seven players who have contracted the virus with several more coaches/front office personnel also testing for it. It’s become a serious outbreak in the locker room and with growing uncertainty about how many other players have the virus, it wasn’t safe to play anytime this week. There’s a concern Tennessee won’t even be able to play the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. It’s unprecedented times for the NFL. Meaning the league has to come up with some unprecedented decisions.