Eagles Wednesday Injury Report Week 5: Five Players Sidelined; WRs Jackson, Jeffery Limited

The Philadelphia Eagles have now released their official injury report for Week 5 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Wednesday offering shows that five players failed to practice earlier in the day with six others being limited in the session.

Not practicing for the Eagles on Wednesday were linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring), safety Rudy Ford (hamstring), tackle Lane Johnson (ankle), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle), and safety Rodney McLeod (hamstring). Of those five players, Maddox is the only one that missed the Eagles Week 4 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Early speculation is that Edwards and Ford might both wind up missing the Sunday game against the Steelers with their injuries.

Listed as limited practice participants by the Eagles on Wednesday were defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (not injury related), safety Marcus Epps (rib), guard Nate Herbig (groin), wide receiver DeSean Jackson (hamstring), wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (foot), and center Jason Kelce (hip). Of those six players, Jackson and Jeffery are the only ones that missed the Eagles Week 4 game. The Eagles are hoping to get those two wide receivers back against the Steelers on Sunday.

“Yes, both guys are getting closer,” Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday. “In DeSean’s case, it’s just a matter of just continuing to manage him, make sure he’s more than — we say 100 percent, but 100 percent as he enters himself back into practice and gets himself accumulated again. Honestly, it’s just going to be something we’re going to have to monitor, I think with him. He’s going to have to monitor it and just making sure that we’re giving him enough rest during the week to prepare for Sunday.”

Practicing fully for the Eagles on Wednesday was wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf), who also missed the team’s Week 4 game against the 49ers.