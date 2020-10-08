Eagles Thursday Injury Report Week 5: Two Players Sidelined; Two Others Placed On IR

The Philadelphia Eagles have now released their second official injury report of Week 5 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Thursday offering shows that two players failed to practice due to ailments of some kind. Additionally, two players that were on the team’s Wednesday report have now been placed on the Reserve/Injured list.

The Eagles placed linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring) and safety Rudy Ford (hamstring) on the team’s Reserve/Injured list on Thursday and that means both players will miss the Sunday road game against the Steelers

Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle) and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (illness/foot) both sat out on Thursday. Both players missed the team’s Week 4 game with injuries. It’s worth noting that Jeffery was listed on Wednesday as a limited practice participant on the Eagles injury report.

Eagles tackle Lane Johnson (ankle), safety Rodney McLeod (hamstring) and wide receiver DeSean Jackson (hamstring) were all limited practice participants on Thursday. Jackson is hoping to play on Sunday against the Steelers after sitting out the team’s Week 4 game with a hamstring injury

Practicing filly for the Eagles on Thursday were defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (not injury related), safety Marcus Epps (rib), guard Nate Herbig (groin), center Jason Kelce (hip), and wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf). All five of those players are looking like they’ll be able to play against the steelers on Sunday and that includes Arcega-Whiteside, who missed the team’s Week 4 road game.

The Eagles final injury report will be released on Friday after the team has finished practicing.