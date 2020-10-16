Browns Friday Injury Report: Six Players Ruled Questionable

The Cleveland Browns have released their final injury report heading into Week 5, listing six players as questionable while ruling out four more.

The six who are questionable are: QB Baker Mayfield (chest), WR Odell Beckham Jr. (illness), WR Jarvis Landry (hip/ribs), P Jamie Gillan (groin), DT Larry Ogunjobi (abdomen), and DE Oliver Vernon (groin).

The four ruled out are: OG Wyatt Teller (calf), S Ronnie Harrison (concussion), S Karl Joseph (hamstring), and LB Jacob Phillips (knee).

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Friday that Mayfield is trending in the right direction. If he’s unavailable to go, veteran backup Case Keenum would make his first start. Beckham Jr. tested negative for COVID but will need another negative test to get full clearance Sunday. Ogunjobi has been one of football’s best run defenders while Vernon has paired nicely with Myles Garrett as an edge rusher presence.

Teller is a loss in the run game for a Browns’ team ranked #1 in rushing yards and #2 in average. Ex-Steeler Chris Hubbard will replace him at right guard. Cleveland’s secondary is beat up without Harrison or Joseph. Veteran Andrew Sedejo and 2nd year Sheldrick Redwine may get the nod this weekend.

If Gillan the punter can’t play, Stefanski said kicker Cody Parkey will handle both duties. Parkey has never punted in the NFL before and didn’t do so at Auburn either.